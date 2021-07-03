Delhi govt celebrates three years of ‘Happiness Curriculum’

The Happiness Curriculum had been introduced by the Delhi government in all schools run by it in 2018.

The Delhi government marked three years of its flagship ‘Happiness Curriculum’, taught across public schools in the city, with a ‘Happiness Utsav’ on Friday.

The Happiness Curriculum had been introduced by the Delhi government in all schools run by it in 2018. These classes are conducted during the first 45 minutes of every school day for children from class I to class VIII, and twice a week for nursery and kindergarten students. With the stated objectives of developing self-awareness and “mindfulness”, critical thinking and enquiry, enabling expression, among others, the classes involve “mindfulness” sessions, storytelling and teacher-student interactions.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with children, teachers and their parents about their experience of being part of the Happiness Classes in their schools.

“It is a great joy to hear that the Happiness Curriculum has brought about a change in the lives of children, their families and also their teachers… If there has been any significant change amongst the children due to the Happiness Classes in just 2-3 years, in the coming ten years the children will adopt happiness in their life fully and it will grow to become an important component of their everyday life. These are the real Happiness agents and will bring a sea change in the society,” said Sisodia during the interaction.

Prachi, a class IX student of a school in Rohini, said that the mindfulness sessions have helped her with anger management, while Rakshit, a class VII student of another school in Rohini, said that it helped her deal with her addiction to mobile phone games.

Later, Sisodia also met a panel of experts to discuss international best practices in social-emotional learning.

Dr Scherto R Gill, Chair of G20 Interfaith Forum’s education working group, said, “Education around the world should be about well-being, self-exploration and co-inquiry. The ecosystem Delhi has managed to create, is almost a haven of sorts which allows conversations around well-being, collaboration, happiness and such.”