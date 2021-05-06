Delhi govt caps private ambulance charges at Rs 1,500-4,000, CM warns of strict action against violators

Ambulances line up outside mortuary of LNJP Hospital to pick and drop Covid-19 bodies in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi government has capped charges levied by private ambulance services in the city between Rs 1,500-Rs 4,000 up to a distance of 10 kilometres, while referring to ongoing rates as “exorbitant” in its order.

Warning of strict action against violators, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on Thursday said, “It has come to our notice that private ambulances in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practise, Delhi government has capped maximum prices that private ambulance services can change. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order.”

An order by the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) has set caps on charges by Private Transport Ambulances (PTA), Basic Life Support Ambulances (BLS), and Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS).

The maximum charge for PTA has been set at Rs 1,500 per call for up to 10 kilometres, followed by Rs 100 per extra kilometre, the order stated.

For the BLS category, the charges have been capped at Rs 2,000 per call for up to 10 kilometres followed by Rs 100 per extra kilometre, and the maximum charge of ATS is Rs 4,000 for up to 10 kilometres and Rs 100 per extra kilometre, it added.

The maximum charges for each of these categories is to include all services such as oxygen, all ambulance equipment, PPE kit, gloves, mask, shield, sanitisation, driver, emergency medical technician and doctor.

“It has come to notice that some private ambulance drivers, service providers, are charging exorbitant rates in Delhi during the Covid-19 pandemic for transporting patients which is a matter of serious concern,” read the order.

According to the order, violations may result in cancellation of the driving licence of the ambulance driver, cancellation of the ambulance registration certificate, and impounding of the ambulance.