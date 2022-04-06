Delhi govt’s DBSE signs MoU with German cultural association

Delhi Government’s Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) has signed an MoU with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, a non-profit German cultural association operational worldwide to promote the German language, to offer courses in Delhi government schools.

The MoU was signed Tuesday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of Germany to India Walter J. Lindner.

In the pilot phase, the German language will be introduced in 30 schools under the Directorate of Education including Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSEs), said Director of Education Himanshu Gupta. “Under this partnership, students will be trained by faculty from Goethe-Institut/ Max Mueller Bhavan in communicative German language which will help students strengthen their professional skills and explore a new culture,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion Sisodia said the Delhi government was “committed to providing global exposure to all its students studying in Delhi government schools and giving flight to their dreams”.

“As a part of the Kejriwal Government’s program to introduce a prominent global language in government schools, German is one of the first languages that students will learn. Learning a global language is not just the acquisition of skills but also an association with the culture of a particular country. This partnership with Goethe Institut Max Mueller Bhavan will open many new jobs as well as academic opportunities for students of Delhi government schools in future,” he said.

German Ambassador to India Mr Walter J. Lindner said, “This linguistic partnership with Delhi government will open new horizons to culture, art, education and many other partnerships in future. Learning German will open routes to job opportunities for Delhi government school students in many EU countries, not just Germany.”

In a statement, the Delhi government said learning German will help students find opportunities in sectors like science, engineering, tourism, hospitality, aero flight, research etc.

“It will provide them access to top-ranked Universities and Inexpensive education. It will provide access to the unique world of Literature, Music, Art, and Philosophy. It will also help them learn entrepreneurship skills from top companies of the world,” the government said.

“Along with students, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan will also train and support teachers/resource persons teaching German language in schools of DoE and gradually enable them to independently take over German language education, with Max Mueller Bhavan playing an advisory role,” the government said.