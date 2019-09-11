Delhi govt begins work to improve infra, get more beds at hospitals

The Delhi government has expedited work to increase the bed capacity in several of its hospitals by over 120%, saying the expansion project is the “largest programme” in the world for improving access to healthcare.

Advertising

On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain apprised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the Delhi government’s programme to expand public health infrastructure. A capacity of 5,739 beds is being added in 15 existing hospitals, with simultaneous remodelling in all hospitals.

“A total capacity of 13,899 beds is being added to the existing capacity in 38 Delhi hospitals. Three hospitals, with a capacity of approximately 2,800 beds, are set to open in the next six months,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The CM had asked for details of the scope and nature of the health department’s plan to build new hospitals, expand existing ones and add specialised treatment services there. “The increase in capacity currently underway in terms of bed capacity is more than 122%,” Kejriwal said.

Advertising

The projects are expected to be completed by 2023, the statement added.

Officials say that 15 Delhi hospitals are to be upgraded with improved civil and medicare infrastructure and increase in bed strength to boost healthcare facilities. The project includes Lok Nayak Hospital, where a “state-of-the-art” block will be built.