Delhi govt begins takeover of school branch over ‘fee hike’

The Delhi government Thursday said it has begun the process of taking over the management of Bal Bharati Public School in Rohini on grounds of arbitrary fee increase.

This comes a day after a similar move against another prominent private school. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday had approved a recommendation from the Directorate of Education (DoE) for the takeover of Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, on similar allegations.

According to government representatives, Kejriwal had approved a similar recommendation from the DoE for takeover of the management of Bal Bharati Public School Rohini, and that the file has now been approved by Lieutenant Governor.

“The Directorate of Education had conducted an in-depth inspection of financial statements of Bal Bharti School for the financial years 2016-2017 to 2017-2018. During the detailed inspection of records, the Directorate of Education found that total funds with the school for the year 2017-2018 was Rs 23,81,82,958 of which the expenditure was estimated to be Rs 20,94,38,802. Even after spending that amount, the school management had a net surplus of about Rs 2,87,44,156. After this, the Directorate of Education came to the conclusion that there is no need for the school management to increase fees. In this regard, the Directorate refused to accept the fee hike proposed by the school for the academic session 2017-2018,” read a statement from the government.

It went on to state the government received complaints from parents that school fees were hiked several times in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, and they had been asked to pay arrears for previously increased fees.

It stated that it issued a notice to the school in May 2019 asking why its recognition should not be withdrawn or why its management should not be taken over. and that the “reply received by the school was not satisfactory”.

In a statement, principal Geeta Gangwani said, “We are getting to know about all this only through the media. We are yet to receive any communication from the DoE and will consider the entire issue once we receive any direct communication…”