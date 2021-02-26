Delhi govt begins process to convert official fleet to electric in six months

The government’s EV policy was notified in August last year.

The Delhi government Thursday said it has initiated the process to convert its entire fleet of government vehicles to electric. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said over 2,000 petrol and diesel vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles over the next six months under the initiative.

“This will go a long way in curbing pollution in Delhi. Delhi is fast becoming a modern city. Every Indian is proud of Delhi,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The government’s electric vehicle policy — notified in August last year — had stated that all “leased/hired cars used for commute of GNCTD officers shall be transitioned to electric within a period of 12 months from the date of issue of this policy.”

Under the policy, the government has instructed all the departments to switch to electric vehicles through a lease or hiring model.

On Thursday, Sisodia said, “It is necessary to focus on the challenges related to a sustainable environment. The Delhi government has prioritised the issue of curbing environmental distress along with its other major agenda items.”

“Not only India, but the whole world will be singing to the tune of Delhi where all government departments will use only electric vehicles to travel,” said Sisodia.

The transport department will be the nodal department to monitor the progress of the transition from existing diesel/ petrol vehicle fleet to EVs, an official statement said.

“It will also be necessary for all departments to produce monthly action reports on the transition to EVs by the 5th of every month to the nodal department,” the statement added.