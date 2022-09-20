Delhi: Government begins budget preparation, pre-budget meetings to start from October last week

The Delhi government’s finance department has started the process for preparation of revised budget estimates for 2022-23 and budget estimates for 2023-24. It has asked all the departments concerned to submit revised budget estimates and budget estimates for the financial year on or before October 10.

According to officials, the pre-budget planning will start from the last week of October and the dates and time will be announced soon by the finance department.

The finance department has also issued a proforma based on which all the departments have to send the data and revised budget estimates. “The breakup of the classification of expenditure from 2017-18 onwards is under revenue and capital accounts only. Broad components have been classified – establishment and other committed expenditure, government scheme projects including autonomous bodies and centrally sponsored schemes,” said the department.

Some discrepancies have continued in framing of budget estimates, the finance department said, asking all departments concerned to formulate the estimates by conducting a realistic assessment of fund requirements.

Further, all Delhi government departments have been asked to send revised budget estimates 2022-23 and budget estimates 2023-24 on or before October 10. “A set of budget proposals schemes/projects/programmes should be sent to Director Planning, Delhi Secretariat,” reads the circular issued with the approval of Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

Following the guidelines, the Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all its chief engineers and principal engineers to provide the required data by October 3.