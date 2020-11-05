scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls

Delhi govt bans firecrackers ahead of Diwali

COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister said after the review meeting with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

By: PTI | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 10:12:14 pm
chandigarh diwali, how to keep pets safe on diwali, impact of firecrackers on animals, Diwali 2019, chandigarh newsThe chief minister appealed to Delhi'ites not to burst firecrackers this Diwali.

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers in the national capital and ramp up medical infrastructure in hospitals, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after a review of the COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to the ongoing festival season and pollution, the chief minister said after the review meeting with the chief secretary, health department officials and district magistrates (DMs).

Delhi has recorded a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days with the number of daily infections crossing the 6,000-mark for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to: 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister appealed to Delhi’ites not to burst firecrackers this Diwali.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement