Delhi govt asks all departments to submit expenditure proposals by March 25 as budget session starts today

With the financial year 2021-22 nearing its end and the annual budget session set to start, the Delhi government has urged all its departments to submit their expenditure proposals to the finance department by March 25. The finance department said that all the proposals received after the due date will be considered only in the next financial year.

“Receipt of the proposals at the fag end of (the) financial year leaves little time for the examination of proposals. Besides, agencies/departments do (not) have sufficient time to ensure proper utilisation of funds. Inevitably the department seeks revalidation of expenditure sanctions, local body grantee institutions seek permission to utilise unspent balances in the subsequent financial year in respect of sanctions accorded in the previous financial year,” reads the circular issued to all departments by the finance department last week.

“All departments are advised that expenditure proposals requiring (the) concurrence of the finance department should be submitted latest by March 25. Proposals received after (the) date will be considered only in the next financial year,” said the department.

The budget session of the Delhi government will start on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on March 26.