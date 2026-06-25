Delhi government approves Rs 264 crore for upgrade of 75 CM SHRI schools in city

Officials said that a target of 2027-end has been set for the completion of the project. (Image generated using AI)

About 75 CM SHRI schools located across Delhi are going to get a major upgrade, including renovation and upgradation of boundary walls, classrooms walls facing seepage, painting, lighting, sports facilities, at a cost of Rs 264 crore. The proposal was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday during a meeting, also attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials of departments concerned.

CM Gupta said that entrance gates of schools will be revamped and display the new CM SHRI logo besides the name of the school. The project will also address seepage and dampness in school buildings through waterproofing, include interior and exterior painting, repair plaster, construct or repair boundary walls and fencing, upgrade toilets and drinking water facilities, improve sewerage and drainage systems, develop sports facilities wherever required, repair rainwater harvesting systems, renovate multipurpose halls, and carry out other repair works as per need.