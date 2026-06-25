Delhi government approves Rs 264 crore for upgrade of 75 CM SHRI schools in city

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About 75 CM SHRI schools located across Delhi are going to get a major upgrade, including renovation and upgradation of boundary walls, classrooms walls facing seepage, painting, lighting, sports facilities, at a cost of Rs 264 crore. The proposal was approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday during a meeting, also attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials of departments concerned.
CM Gupta said that entrance gates of schools will be revamped and display the new CM SHRI logo besides the name of the school. The project will also address seepage and dampness in school buildings through waterproofing, include interior and exterior painting, repair plaster, construct or repair boundary walls and fencing, upgrade toilets and drinking water facilities, improve sewerage and drainage systems, develop sports facilities wherever required, repair rainwater harvesting systems, renovate multipurpose halls, and carry out other repair works as per need.
She said that it will be ensured that fire safety measures are in place. Defective LED lights, ceiling fans, exhaust fans and the PA (Public Address) system will be replaced to ensure effective dissemination of announcements and emergency information across the campus. High-mast lighting will also be installed in school premises.
Multipurpose halls and computer laboratories will be equipped with air-conditioners and stage lighting. Besides, LED signage and LED boards bearing the CM SHRI logo, in-built RO water coolers, upgraded main electrical panels, new wiring, rewiring, power points and LAN points will also be part of the project.
Further, accessibility features for children with special needs, including ramps, tactile paths and handrails, will be developed. CCTV systems, compound lighting and sports grounds will also be upgraded.
“The project will completely transform the appearance of school campuses. Modern CM SHRI entrance gates will be developed. Wherever the existing boundary walls are in good condition, only minor repairs will be carried out while retaining the grit finish. Fencing will be painted. Modern outdoor galleries will be developed in playgrounds to be used for outdoor classes, recreation, interactive activities and collaborative learning,” said the CM.
Under this project, sports facilities in the schools like basketball courts, playgrounds and others will also be upgraded.
Officials said that a target of 2027-end has been set for the completion of the project.
“Our objective is not merely to repair school buildings but to develop government schools into modern educational campuses where students have access to a safe, inclusive, technology-enabled and high-quality learning environment. The proposal marks an important step towards giving a new direction to the infrastructure of government schools in Delhi,” Gupta also said.
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