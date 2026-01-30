Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 728 crore to develop trans-Yamuna region

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a major infrastructure push to the Trans-Yamuna area, also known as Jamna Par, the Delhi government Thursday approved projects worth Rs 728 crore, aimed at redeveloping roads, addressing waterlogging issues and beautification.
The projects were approved in a Trans-Yamuna Development Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Gupta said that there would be no shortage of budgetary aid for the development of the Trans-Yamuna region and directed board members to prioritise projects based on their need.
The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the board and MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, Minister Kapil Mishra and other senior officials.
“Our government’s main objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people choose to come and live here by choice,” the CM said.
The approved projects will focus on roads, drainage systems, prevention of waterlogging, and safe mobility.
Gupta also took a jibe at the previous AAP-led government, saying that during its tenure, the board was completely inactive and halted developmental works in the area.
“All works recommended by the board would be executed and no financial constraints would be allowed to impede them,” the CM added.
Gupta also instructed officials to ensure the speedy resolution of issues related to damaged roads, drainage, and waterlogging.
She noted that roads used on a daily basis by thousands of commuters require immediate improvement to prevent inconvenience and accidents.
Meanwhile, Lovely termed the proposals submitted by the MLAs for the development of the trans-Yamuna region as extremely significant. “This collective effort would play a key role in transforming the region’s basic infrastructure landscape… these proposals would be implemented swiftly, ensuring tangible benefits for the residents of the area,” he said.
Northeast Delhi, East Delhi and Shahdara are among areas falling under the trans-Yamuna board. During the 2025 Assembly elections, residents had flagged issues related to bad roads, open sewers, traffic jams and waterlogging.
