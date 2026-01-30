Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 728 crore to develop trans-Yamuna region

Gupta also took a jibe at the previous AAP government, saying that during its tenure, the board was completely inactive.

In a major infrastructure push to the Trans-Yamuna area, also known as Jamna Par, the Delhi government Thursday approved projects worth Rs 728 crore, aimed at redeveloping roads, addressing waterlogging issues and beautification.

The projects were approved in a Trans-Yamuna Development Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Gupta said that there would be no shortage of budgetary aid for the development of the Trans-Yamuna region and directed board members to prioritise projects based on their need.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of the board and MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, Minister Kapil Mishra and other senior officials.

“Our government’s main objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people choose to come and live here by choice,” the CM said.