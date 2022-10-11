Delhi govt launches app to keep track of all its ongoing, upcoming projects

To keep track of all ongoing and upcoming projects across departments, the Delhi government has launched an app called ‘Delhi e-monitoring’. With Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar set to monitor and inspect projects through it, officials said all departments have been asked to update data and information about projects and link it to the app.

Following the directions, the Public Works Department (PWD), which executes major road, flyover and building infrastructure projects, has directed all chief engineers of road, maintenance, projects and flyover divisions to update data about projects on the PWD portal.

“The app has been launched for monitoring of projects/inspection/tasks used by ministers and senior officers of all departments of Delhi government. Data of PWD is linked there through the PWD web portal and the app is being monitored by the Chief Secretary. Hence, it is very important to update data on the PWD web portal,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials also added that it has been observed that a lot of projects being implemented by the department are pending for update since long and no inspection is being done. “Any data updated on the PWD portal will also get updated in this app. So, the department has been directed to issue necessary guidelines and advisories to officials concerned to download the app and keep track of projects and inspection,” said the official.

Further, the PWD has also directed officials to appoint a nodal officer at the zonal office level to monitor it and all issues related to the PWD web portal. The department manages around 1,400 km of major roads and busiest flyovers including Ring Road and Outer Ring Road in Delhi.