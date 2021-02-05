Delhi govt announces six new Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Units

Delhi health minister Satyender Jain said that these units will work around the clock, through the week. (File)

Promising a faster process of collecting and examining evidence, the Delhi government on Thursday announced six new Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Units.

These six new units have been constructed in the Eastern Range to cover North East, Shahdara, East districts; Western Range to cover Dwarka and West districts; Central Range to cover Central and North districts; New Delhi Range at Delhi Cant to cover New Delhi and South-West districts; Southern Range to cover South West, South and South East districts; and Northern Range at FSL, Rohini -14 itself to cover Rohini, Outer North, North West districts, Railways, Metro, Crime Branch, Anti-Corruption, Special Branch, Vigilance and others departments.

“Six new Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Units are made to facilitate the easy and timely collection, handling and examination of evidence. These units have been deployed in various parts of Delhi… The Delhi government is also aware of the fact that in cases of atrocities against women, DNA samples used to take more than 4-5 years to get detected, but now with the improved infrastructure, the results are coming in 1-2 months,” he said at the inauguration.

Deepa Verma, Director of Forensic Science Laboratory, stated that the laboratory has recruited scientific staff from the Crime Scene Management Division to constitute Mobile Forensic Crime Scene Units for further deployment at range locations. She also stated that senior officers of the laboratory are assigned to review the reports, supervise their working and to lead these units.

The proposal for mobile crime scene units had first been made in 2018 after several instances of evidence getting destroyed due to delay in sending it to forensic teams.