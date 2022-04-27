scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Delhi govt announces plans to develop over 2000 school classrooms as ‘hi-tech digital’

The Public Works Department (PWD) floated tenders to establish such digital classrooms in existing schools buildings.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 11:10:24 am
Officials said the tender will be opened in a period of one month, followed by commencement of installation works. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 65.43 crore. (File)

The Delhi Government announced plans to develop over 2000 classrooms as ‘hi-tech digital’ facilities for students of classes 6 to 12 of government schools.

The Public Works Department (PWD) floated tenders to establish such digital classrooms in existing schools buildings.

About 2,211 classrooms will be developed as digital classrooms with 75 inch or bigger interactive flat display panel, UHD resolution and touch screen. The panel will have ports facility USB, HDMI, LAN and Audio and inbuilt speakers and finger or pen touch facility.

Officials said these digital classrooms will also have flat-screen computers, WiFi routers including full-HD animated digital content for classes 1 to 12 online as per NCERT curriculum in Hindi and English medium including practice question banks in both Hindi and English medium for license duration five years pre-activated with auto updation along with bilingual menu, voice command and reporting dashboard.

Officials said the tender will be opened in a period of one month, followed by commencement of installation works. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 65.43 crore.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February inaugurated over 12000 smart classrooms in 240 government schools.The AAP government’s aim is to develop hi-tech digital classrooms in all schools.

