Delhi: Govt allows guest PGTs who had been relieved to continue as TGTs in schools

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi has offered relief to guest post-graduate teachers (PGT) who had been relieved after vacancies were filled, allowing them to join as trained graduate teachers (TGT) in schools with vacant posts.

PGTs teach at the senior secondary level while TGTs do so at the secondary level, which means that in the absence of vacancies at their level, guest PGTs are being given an opportunity to continue working at DoE schools at a different post. A lot of PGT positions have been filled following promotion of regular TGT teachers. The DoE has stated that this decision was taken for the relieved guest teachers “sympathetically on humanitarian grounds”.

“This office is in receipt of a number of representations from various relieved PGT guest teachers who couldn’t be allocated/re-engaged due to non-availability of vacancy for the respective post in schools of DoE. However, there is a large number of vacancies for the same subjects on TGT Guest Teachers. Besides, this request for filling up vacant posts of TGTs to these subjects are being received from various HoS/DDEs,” stated a circular issued by the department.

Guest PGTs who had been relieved in the past two years, 2020-21 and 2021-22, can apply under this arrangement. The applications will be open from May 21 to June 7 for teachers of Sanskrit, Hindi, fine arts, commerce, economics, political science, sociology, geography and history.

The All India Guest Teachers’ Association welcomed the move, stating that this will provide relief and employment to a significant number of teachers who had lost work due to these circumstances. However, general secretary Shoaib Rana pointed out that the provision was not created for PGT Urdu teachers and demanded that it be extended to them.