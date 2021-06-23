Delhi government’s ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for Covid death notified: These are the documents you will need

Children, below the age of 25, who have lost both parents, will also be eligible for the Rs 2,500 compensation. They will be eligible for the monthly assistance even if only one parent has died of Covid.

Delhi government’s awaited Covid death compensation policy, which gives Rs. 50,000 to the kin of those who lost their lives to Covid, has been notified.

Under the policy, Rs 2,500 per month will be given to the family of bread earners who have died. One member of the family will also be considered enrolment as a civil defence volunteer.

Children, below the age of 25, who have lost both parents, will also be eligible for the Rs 2,500 compensation. They will be eligible for the monthly assistance even if only one parent has died of Covid.

Parents who were dependent on their children (unmarried) will also be eligible for the assistance.

There is no maximum income limit for this scheme.

Documents required and process:

One time compensation (Rs 50,000)

The process is to be coordinated by the area District Magistrates

1.Proof of residence of both deceased & dependents.

2. Death certificate

3. Proof of Covid death — Death must certified as COVID death (as per MHA data) or death within one month of testing COVID positive and verified by Health Department as Covid death.

4. Documents establishing relationship between deceased & applicant

5. Bank Account details of the applicant.

Competent Authority to grant the ex-gratia of Rs. 50000 shall be the concerned DM

In case of rejection of application by concerned DM, the applicant can file the grievance before the Divisional Commissioner.

Monthly financial assistance (Rs 2,500)

Documents

1. Proof of residence (Delhi address) of deceased and dependents.

2. Death certificate

3. Proof of Covid death

4. Documents establishing relationship between deceased & applicant

5. Bank Account details of the applicant.

6. In case of disabled dependent sibling, disability certificate

7. Proof of age of the dependent children

Process:

The Health Department shall share list/database of Covid deaths with Department of Social Welfare

Home visits will be conducted for verification.

Government representatives will collect all relevant details and fill it for the dependents. They will also help with preparing documents like death certificates, hospital reports, etc in genuine cases.

The SDM has to either recommend or reject the case within 12 days of receipt of application.