Yamuna clean-up: Swedish firm explores sewage sludge management works

With the Delhi government looking to strengthen sewage and wastewater management as part of its Yamuna rejuvenation drive, a Sweden-based company specialising in sewage sludge management has expressed interest in bringing its technology and expertise to the Capital.

Representatives of the company recently met Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat, exploring opportunities to collaborate with the government in improving sewage and sludge management.

The meeting comes amid the government’s efforts to attract international technology companies and institutions to support its plans to clean the Yamuna and upgrade Delhi’s water and waste water infrastructure.