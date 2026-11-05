Yamuna clean-up: Swedish firm explores sewage sludge management works

With the Delhi government looking to strengthen sewage and wastewater management as part of its Yamuna rejuvenation drive, a Sweden-based company specialising in sewage sludge management has expressed interest in bringing its technology and expertise to the Capital.
Representatives of the company recently met Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat, exploring opportunities to collaborate with the government in improving sewage and sludge management.
The meeting comes amid the government’s efforts to attract international technology companies and institutions to support its plans to clean the Yamuna and upgrade Delhi’s water and waste water infrastructure.
Singh said the government’s focus on rejuvenating the Yamuna had drawn interest from international organisations and specialised companies. “Since our government took charge, rejuvenation of the Yamuna has been one of our foremost priorities. Our clear intent and the work being undertaken in this direction are encouraging international organisations and specialised companies to explore opportunities in Delhi,” he added.
“Cleaning the Yamuna requires the best available technology, global expertise and sustained efforts. We are open to working with organisations that can bring practical, technology-driven and sustainable solutions,” he said.
The government has already deployed specialised foreign technology for work on the Najafgarh drain. Finland-based Aquamec’s Watermaster amphibious dredging machine is being used to remove accumulated silt, sludge and aquatic weeds from the drain. The equipment is designed to improve water flow and reduce the pollution load entering the Yamuna.
The broader strategy, according to officials, is to combine domestic efforts with international expertise and advanced technology to accelerate the Yamuna rejuvenation programme and improve Delhi’s water and waste water management infrastructure.