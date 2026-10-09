Delhi government to survey over 680 properties allotted to Partition-era evacuee

The Delhi government is set to begin a survey of more than 680 built-up properties in the Capital that were handed to families arriving from Pakistan after the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947, with the findings to be submitted to the Centre for a decision on the future of these holdings, The Indian Express has learnt.

The exercise follows directions from the Centre and will be carried out on the basis of a list prepared by the Land and Building department’s evacuee property cell of the Delhi government.

The list of built-up evacuee properties in different municipal wards of Delhi runs to 683 numbered entries and identifies, property by property, the municipal ward number, the property number, the name of the occupant and the locality. Each entry is to be verified on the ground, an official said.