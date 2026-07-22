Delhi government to issue Smart Property Cards in 48 Lal Dora villages

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Tuesday said that for years, the absence of systematic and authenticated property records in Lal Dora areas has caused numerous difficulties for residents.

The Delhi government is conducting a comprehensive survey of all Lal Dora Abadi villages to create digital records and will soon issue ‘Smart Property Cards’ to address the issues being faced by the residents.

According to officials, 48 villages will be covered under the Centre’s SVAMITVA scheme through an agreement with the Survey of India. Surveys have been completed in 30 of these villages and their final property cards have been prepared.

Lal Dora areas in Delhi are village habitation zones demarcated in revenue records with a red line. Originally designated to distinguish residential village settlements from surrounding agricultural land, these areas have a distinct land use status and are subject to specific regulations governing construction and development.