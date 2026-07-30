Delhi government to introduce Land Records Bill; issue smart cards to all properties

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To create a unified database of its own, the Delhi government is set to introduce a Delhi Land Records Bill 2026, under which it will conduct a survey of all residential and commercial properties in both rural and urban areas and digitise the records.
The digitised land records will be linked to the government’s Family Card initiative, which is aimed at creating a unified database of Delhi’s households, to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes, healthcare benefits and other government services.
Speaking about the survey, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The entire Delhi will be surveyed and mapped using aerial and drone surveys.”
Gupta said that every household in the city will be issued a unique property card and a family Aadhaar card, and if any family sells their property, the property card will be transferred to the new owner.
Mentioning that the Delhi government had already prepared smart property cards for 30 rural villages under the SVAMITVA scheme, Gupta said that the government, building on this experience, will now undertake a comprehensive survey of land and properties across the NCT.
“Currently, the survey work has been started on a pilot basis in rural areas. Information will be gathered about land belonging to farmers and eliminate disputes … It is, in a way, like an Aadhaar card for land,” the CM said.
“Every property in Delhi will now get a secure and authentic digital identity. This will make property records across the Capital more transparent, well-organised and technologically secure. The government will also convene a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly in connection with the Bill,” Gupta added.
“A digital record will be created for every floor of every building, ensuring that no property in the Capital remains outside the scope of the exercise…For decades, the absence of a systematic land records system has caused difficulties in proving ownership, property transactions, inheritance, securing loans, building plan approvals and resolving disputes pending before courts. Authenticated digital property records will eliminate ambiguity, improve transparency and significantly reduce land-related disputes,” she said.
The CM said that the aim is also to lay a strong foundation for Delhi’s future digital governance framework.
She further said that the Delhi Land Records Bill is currently in the approval stage after an extensive review by the Group of Ministers.
The family card, to be provided to every household in Delhi, will bear details of members, their caste, occupation, mention if they are availing any benefits under any welfare scheme, vaccination records and other essential information. Officials said that this can be used as a proof by people seeking benefits under various social welfare schemes of the Delhi government.
“The family card will help resolve data duplication, inconsistencies and fragmentation across existing departmental systems…the data will act as a foundational element to ensure efficient, targeted and transparent delivery of government services and welfare schemes,” a senior government official said.
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