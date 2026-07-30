Delhi government to introduce Land Records Bill; issue smart cards to all properties

The CM said that the aim is also to lay a strong foundation for Delhi’s future digital governance framework.

To create a unified database of its own, the Delhi government is set to introduce a Delhi Land Records Bill 2026, under which it will conduct a survey of all residential and commercial properties in both rural and urban areas and digitise the records.

The digitised land records will be linked to the government’s Family Card initiative, which is aimed at creating a unified database of Delhi’s households, to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes, healthcare benefits and other government services.

Speaking about the survey, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The entire Delhi will be surveyed and mapped using aerial and drone surveys.”