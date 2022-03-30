Delhi government to hold mega PTM on April 2 in all schools

All schools under the Delhi government will hold a mega Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) from April 2 to discuss the academic performance of students, who will return to classes after a gap of almost two years, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said.

The PTM will be held this Saturday in all government schools under the DoE from 8.30 am to 12.30 am in morning shift schools and 2 pm to 6 pm in evening shift schools.

The new academic session in all government, private, aided schools and those under the municipal corporations and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will begin on April 1 and most of the students will be attending classes for the first time physically after a gap of almost two years.

“The new academic session is starting from April 1, 2022, and for a majority of students, it would be the first time that they will be attending the beginning of a new session physically after a series of lockdowns because of Covid- 19. Considering the fact that the majority of students are coming to school after a gap of almost two academic sessions, a distinct approach needs to be adopted to re-build their foundational competencies before catching up with subject wise curricular content,” read a circular issued by DoE to all schools.

“Parents and teachers are the two vital pillars responsible for all-round development of a child. Therefore, the interaction between them is indispensable for the betterment of the academic performance of students. Parents Teachers’ Meeting is an important platform to facilitate this interaction,” added the circular.

DoE has directed the heads of all schools to make arrangements for the PTM and inform the students through a note in their diary or SMS facility. It also asked all the heads and staff of schools to extend a warm welcome to parents.

Class teachers of classes 3 to 9 (academic session 2022-23) will brief the parents about the learning levels of their wards as per the baseline assessment conducted by the school and would garner their help for the improvement in the learning levels. Teachers of classes 9 to 12 would inform the parents about the performance of their wards in previous examinations or tests and motivate them to provide a conducive atmosphere and moral support to their children for the upcoming annual examinations, read the circular.

DoE has also directed schools to prepare a list of students whose parents did not attend the PTM. “List of such students would be kept by the concerned Head of School who shall ensure that such parents are called to visit the school at a later date through SMS / Phone Call / Letter etc,” it said

Further, the schools have been directed to note the feedback received from parents and submit the same to their heads so that actionable suggestions may be implemented for the academic improvement of the students.

All schools will also be provided funds from Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 based on their strength for providing tea and biscuits to parents.