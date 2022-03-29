Delhi government to go completely green, buy only EVs for official purpose

The Delhi government has decided to switch over to electric vehicles from petrol and CNG ones for all official purposes to inspire and set an example to the people and push them to adopt EVs.

After nearly seven months, the committee formed to prepare policy for the purchase/hire/leader electric vehicles has also come up with revised guidelines and fixed net dealer price (NDP) at Rs 4.75 lakh. According to NDP, bureaucrats and officials will purchase vehicles within the given price range.

As per the revised guidelines, “All leased/hired cars used for the commute of GNCTD officers shall be electric cars and department, grantee institutions/autonomous bodies will decide the type of (dry/wet lease) of electric vehicles at their own level on the basis of resources available with them.”

All departments have been directed to seek approval from the Finance department for the first time while hiring the EVs and can process them on their own during the extension period of contracts.

The transport department has been appointed as the nodal body to monitor the progress of the transition of existing hired/leased petrol/CNG vehicles to a fleet of electric vehicles by all departments for ensuring a time-bound transition to EVs.

The department will also formulate and circulate a draft agreement template with an appropriate penalty clause for the lack of service provider agency, for hiring EVs for benefit of all departments, said Niharika Rai, secretary (finance), in a circular.

The committee has, however, exempted special category vehicles such as ambulances, enforcement vehicles etc falling under “Special Purpose Vehicle” from the guidelines on switching over to electric.

After implementing the EV policy, the Delhi government in February last year directed all departments, autonomous bodies, and agencies to convert to electric vehicles mandatorily in six months.

However, later in August the Finance Department stopped the hiring, leasing and purchasing of EVs after several departments, including two top bureaucrats, purchased expensive e-cars worth Rs 50 lakh—higher than the fixed NDP. “All departments of GNCTD of Delhi were advised not to process the proposals for the purchase of electric cars till finalisation of guidelines on ceiling and entitlement,” said the Finance Department.