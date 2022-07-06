Delhi government initiative: School students who pitched business ideas get platform to implement them

More than half of the top 126 Business Blasters project teams from 2021-2022 have signed up to have their business ideas developed in an incubation centre set up by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The Business Blasters programme – which is a part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset curriculum in Delhi government schools – was introduced in 2021, and culminated in an investment expo this March with 126 teams being shortlisted from 51,000 across schools.

When these students initiated these projects, they were in classes XI and XII. With the former now in class XII and the latter done with their class XII board examinations, the incubation centre at DSEU is an attempt to provide a mature platform for those willing to develop their school projects into businesses. A total of 20 teams from the class XI batch have signed up for the centre.

The university is still in the process of signing up students from the class XII batch but 41 teams have already confirmed that they are willing.

“We have offered to incubate those students who want to run their business… We have already had some time with the class XI teams. We have done a one-pager with preliminary research with them on things like, say, what is their market… we have done one-on-one conversations with them, we’ve got them involved with mentors – typically innovators or people from the ecosystem.

We did a two-day boot camp where we did all kinds of things – understanding finance, how do you create an app, put your website up, and create your persona, a personal brand image and a product brand. So we did sessions, with various kinds of persons, which were fully attended by students,” said DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The class XII batch will also have a similar boot camp once their signing up is complete. The university is looking at a two-year incubation period for these projects.

“It’s an experiment. Let’s see how it goes. I’m 100% sure that many of the ideas will pivot. They will not be the same. They’re young kids, they came up with an idea but they need to think differently, they have no understanding of the market, etc. So they will change. There will be dropouts definitely. Some teams were formed with 8-10 members, and that will definitely change. Overall, it is interesting to see some of them are very interested, they are working very hard, and there is some level of a dream,” said Vohra.