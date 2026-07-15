Delhi government set to distribute free cycles to Class 9 girls from July-end

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Education Minister Ashish Sood, unveils the official Mascot of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Praveen Khanna)

In some good news for Class IX girl students studying in Delhi government schools, the BJP government is set to launch its free bicycle scheme and begin distributing cycles to around 1.3 lakh students by the end of July, The Indian Express has learnt.

The ‘free bicycle scheme’ for Class IX girl students of government schools was one of the major announcements made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Delhi Budget presented for 2026-27.

According to officials, the procurement process for the bicycles has already begun, and batches of cycles have started arriving. “Batches of cycles have already started coming and distribution to Class IX girl students will begin by the end of this month. It will start from schools located in CM Gupta’s Shalimar Bagh constituency and will subsequently be extended to all other constituencies,” said an official.