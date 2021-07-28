Delhi government seeks suggestions from public on whether to reopen schools

With a drop in the Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government is now inviting suggestions on whether schools and colleges in the city should re-open.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there is a “curiosity” amongst parents, teachers and students about when schools and colleges will reopen.

Stating that nearby states, such as Haryana, have decided to go ahead with re-opening their schools, he said. “Before the government takes a decision on this, I want to ask parents, children, principals and teachers if we should open schools and colleges. We want to ask you for your suggestions…The number of Covid cases has also come down to 40, 50 and 60 per day while we are testing around 75,000 people each day,” he said.

He invited stakeholders to write suggestions to delhischool21@gmail.com and said the decision-making authorities will be taking these suggestions into consideration.

Schools in Delhi had opened in a limited manner for senior students in January but were completely shut in April after the steep rise in the number of cases. Children up to Class VIII have not been to school since the beginning of the pandemic.