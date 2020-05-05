Delhi government seals two branches of private school for hiking fee

The Delhi government Monday passed orders to seal two branches of the Apeejay Schools franchise for hiking their fees in an unauthorised manner. (Representational image) The Delhi government Monday passed orders to seal two branches of the Apeejay Schools franchise for hiking their fees in an unauthorised manner. (Representational image)

The Delhi government Monday passed orders to seal two branches of the Apeejay Schools franchise for hiking their fees in an unauthorised manner.

The order for sealing the Sheikh Sarai and Saket branches of Apeejay Schools was issued Monday evening, invoking the directives on fee collection that had been issued by the Delhi government in the light of the national lockdown.

The government had issued orders that all city private schools can only collect fees on a monthly basis during the lockdown, and that there can be no increase in fees during the lockdown.

Even before these orders were issued, they had been issued specifically to the management of Apeejay Schools after complaints from parents that students were being barred from online classes over non-payment of fees.

The principals of both branches said they had all requisite approvals from the Directorate of Education for the fees they charged, and that a majority of parents have paid the present monthly fee.

“Almost all parents are with us and understand the situation. Only a handful of parents have been complaining, motivated by vested interests. Unfortunately, the current Force Majeure situation has again promoted them to agitate on the fee issue,” said Apeejay Sheikh Sarai principal Ritu Mehta.

“Access to online classes is being given to all students. There could have been some technical glitches causing some disruptions. Presently, all issues related to it have been resolved and all our students are receiving online education without any interruption. We started online classes immediately once the lockdown had been announced with our long-term use of technology. Our teachers and support staff have been working 24/7 to ensure all students have access and are supported,” said Apeejay Saket principal Smita Amit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd