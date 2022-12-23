scorecardresearch
Delhi government schools to shut for winter holidays from Jan 1-15

Compulsory remedial classes will be held for students of Classes IX to XII from January 2 to 14, the Directorate of Education has said in a circular.

The circular notes that remedial classes will be held in separate school wings in case of double-shift schools. (File)
Delhi government schools will be closed for winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, the Directorate of Education said in a circular issued on Thursday. However, students from Classes IX to XII will attend compulsory remedial classes from January 2 to 14 for revision.

The circular also notes that remedial classes will be held in separate school wings in case of double-shift schools. In case of a space crunch, evening shift schools can consult the relevant district deputy director of education (DDE) and opt for evening timings, the circular further adds.

While there will be four one-hour classes from 8.30 am to 12.50 am in the mornings, with a 20-minute break from 10.30 am to 10.50 am, the evening classes will be held from 1.30 pm to 5.50 pm, with a break from 3.40 pm to 3.50 p.m.

Science, Maths and English will be mandatory for Classes IX and X with the schools deciding the other subjects, whereas pre-board question paper revision and practice will be conducted for students of Classes X and XII, in order to guide them in attempting examinations. The timetable for the same will be prepared by school heads before the vacation commences and will be submitted to the DDE.

The circular says individual attention should be paid to all students for their improvement and that students should attend classes in their uniform. The DDEs will visit at least two schools a day to ensure that these remedial classes are being run properly, the circular adds.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 02:07:51 pm
