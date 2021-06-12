Delhi: Online registrations open for admissions to Classes VI to IX at govt schools

The online registration for admissions to classes VI to IX in Delhi government schools for the 2021-2022 academic year opened on Friday. The process this year offers greater flexibility in the age criteria for admissions in order to account for disruption in a child’s studies.

According to the schedule issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the registrations are open till June 30, and the list of schools allotted to each candidate will be displayed on July 14. The second cycle of registrations will open on July 23.

The normal age criteria for these admissions is 10 to less than 12 for class VI; 11 to less than 13 for class VII; 12 to less than 14 for class VIII; and 13 to less than 15 from class IX. Every year, a relaxation of six months can be provided at the school level by the head of school after an application by parents.

This year, additionally, “Director of Education at his discretion may provide age relaxation to any deserving student (not covered under existing provisions) to remove the hardship on grounds such as disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student. In such cases parents of the students are required to submit an application on the attached format to the Head of the School nearer to his/her residence along with supporting documents related to the grounds under which relief has been sought.”

However, students who have passed the previous class in the 2020-2021 session from a recognised private school in Delhi or a corporation school with a valid school leaving certificate and marksheet are exempted from the application of age criteria.

While parents can register from the DoE’s website, help desks will be set up at schools to help them with the process. While applying, parents will have to select the assembly constituency they reside in, after which they will have to select the government school closest to their residence in the constituency. However, this does not mean that particular school will be allotted to them. A school closest to the applicant will be allotted on the basis of the availability of vacant seats and infrastructure.