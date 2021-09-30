Delhi: Govt school teachers not getting vaccinated by October 15 won’t be allowed to take classes

The Delhi education department has told all government school teachers to either get vaccinated by October 15 or lose out on working days.

In a letter to district education officials, director Udit Prakash Rai has stated that teachers and staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend schools and that their absence will be treated as them being on leave.

“As we all are aware that the country is threatened with COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under the Directorate of Education have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of DoE, GNCT of Delhi that the environment of the schools remains safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs/measures. It is imperative that Directorate of Education ensures all the Government Schools Teachers and staff get vaccinated on immediate basis…” the letter read.

Schools in Delhi have opened for students of Classes IX to XII. On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided that schools in the city may be allowed to reopen for nursery to Class VIII, but only after the festive season.