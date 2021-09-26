scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 26, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi government school sets up ‘Deshbhakti Park’ on premises

The busts include those of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose. The park will be inaugurated later by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: September 26, 2021 10:28:23 am
The busts include those of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose.

A Delhi government school in Rohini is getting a ‘Deshbhakti Park’ on its premises that aims to teach children about heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The school administrators at Government Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya have set up the park in the school premises with 10 busts of freedom fighters, former presidents and likenesses of the Constitution and the Ashoka pillar. The busts include those of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose.

“We got this idea because when it was the 75th year of India’s independence, we felt that youngsters don’t hear a lot of stories about the lives of freedom fighters. We had this idea as something positive that can accompany the Deshbhakti curriculum which is being launched by the Delhi government,” said vice-principal Bharti Kalra.

Click here for more

The park will be inaugurated later today (Sunday) by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 26: Latest News

Advertisement