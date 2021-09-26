Delhi government school sets up ‘Deshbhakti Park’ on premises

A Delhi government school in Rohini is getting a ‘Deshbhakti Park’ on its premises that aims to teach children about heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

The school administrators at Government Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya have set up the park in the school premises with 10 busts of freedom fighters, former presidents and likenesses of the Constitution and the Ashoka pillar. The busts include those of Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, B R Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad and Subhash Chandra Bose.

“We got this idea because when it was the 75th year of India’s independence, we felt that youngsters don’t hear a lot of stories about the lives of freedom fighters. We had this idea as something positive that can accompany the Deshbhakti curriculum which is being launched by the Delhi government,” said vice-principal Bharti Kalra.

The park will be inaugurated later today (Sunday) by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.