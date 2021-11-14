Delhi government school to get new block with 24 classrooms

The Delhi government is constructing a new building block with 24 classrooms at Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Secondary School, Maidangarhi. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia laid the foundation Saturday.

The block will be equipped with all modern facilities for online learning including smart classrooms, combined desks and projectors.

The building block, which will be ready by July next year, has solar panels installed on its roof, which will meet its power requirements. The education department plans to expand the school building in the future so that more children can join from nearby areas.



Sisodia said the government is committed to providing quality education to every child in government schools in Delhi. He added that there is an increase in trust parents place in government schools. In this session, 2.70 lakh children from private schools have moved to government schools. 200 students from Class VI to X, in this session, have joined government schools from private schools, he added.