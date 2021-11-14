scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 13, 2021
MUST READ

Delhi government school to get new block with 24 classrooms

The block will be equipped with all modern facilities for online learning including smart classrooms, combined desks and projectors.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 14, 2021 1:53:55 am
Delhi government, Sarvodaya Secondary School, education infrastructure, Manish Sisodia, Manish Sisodia news, Delhi news, Delhi city newsSisodia said the government is committed to providing quality education to every child in government schools in Delhi. (File)

The Delhi government is constructing a new building block with 24 classrooms at Government Co-ed Sarvodaya Secondary School, Maidangarhi. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia laid the foundation Saturday.

The block will be equipped with all modern facilities for online learning including smart classrooms, combined desks and projectors.

The building block, which will be ready by July next year, has solar panels installed on its roof, which will meet its power requirements. The education department plans to expand the school building in the future so that more children can join from nearby areas.

Click here for more


Sisodia said the government is committed to providing quality education to every child in government schools in Delhi. He added that there is an increase in trust parents place in government schools. In this session, 2.70 lakh children from private schools have moved to government schools. 200 students from Class VI to X, in this session, have joined government schools from private schools, he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 13: Latest News

Advertisement