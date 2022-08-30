scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

2 Delhi government school girls injured after a fan in classroom falls on their head

Police said that an investigating officer had reached the hospital, but the students of GGSS School in Nangloi and their parents had not given a statement regarding the incident.

Two girls, aged 14 and 15, studying in a government school in Delhi’s Outer District were injured Saturday morning after a ceiling fan in their classroom fell on them, police said. They were students of the GGSS School in Nangloi.

The mother of the 14-year-old said, “My daughter fell unconscious after a fan in the classroom fell on her head on Saturday morning. The guard at the school took her to the hospital. Now she is better. But she still has dizziness and pain in the head.”

Police said that an investigating officer had reached the hospital, but the students and their parents had not given a statement with regard to the incident.

According to Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), “Based on the diary entry and MLC prepared, a case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life) has been registered at the Nangloi station, and further investigation is under way.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:57:49 pm
