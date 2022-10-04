1,000 kids who got coaching under Delhi govt scheme make it to top colleges, says minister

More than 1,000 children who had received coaching under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana have been selected through various medical and engineering entrance exams, said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday.

“25% students trained under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana make it to top medical and engineering colleges. 4,000 students had enrolled for coaching under the scheme; 25% got selected for top colleges. Students from government schools and underprivileged families majorly among beneficiaries of the scheme. CM Arvind Kejriwal has envisioned that one’s financial condition should never be a roadblock in their success. Wholeheartedly congratulate all students and their families who’ve succeeded through the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana,” said Gautam.

The scheme was launched in 2018 to provide free coaching for entrance exams for professional courses such as engineering, medical and CLAT or competitive exams for jobs like Civil Service, Banking, or Railways for underprivileged children. There are currently 46 empanelled institutions through which the students are receiving coaching.

“There was a lot of inconvenience for one-and-a-half years because of the Covid-19 pandemic as it caused a lot of obstacles in implementing that scheme. However, we succeeded in fully operationalising the scheme around September or October 2020 once again after recovering from the pandemic. I feel proud to share that around 13,000 students have enrolled in civil services, engineering, medical, police, banking, railways and several competitive exams coaching out of the targeted scope of 15,000 students. Among those 13,000 students, 4,000 took admission into medical and engineering… Out of them, 1,300 students have been selected for various medical and engineering entrance exams. This means that our selection rate is over 25%. These students belonging to poor families have taken admission into prestigious colleges like IITs, DTU, NIIT, NSIT, IP university and other reputed central and State government colleges,” said Gautam.