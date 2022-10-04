scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

1,000 kids who got coaching under Delhi govt scheme make it to top colleges, says minister

The scheme was launched in 2018 to provide free coaching for entrance exams for professional courses such as engineering, medical and CLAT or competitive exams for jobs like Civil Service, Banking, or Railways for underprivileged children.

Rajendra Pal Gautam at an AAP event at Bal Gandharva Auditorium on Thursday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

More than 1,000 children who had received coaching under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana have been selected through various medical and engineering entrance exams, said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday.

“25% students trained under Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana make it to top medical and engineering colleges. 4,000 students had enrolled for coaching under the scheme; 25% got selected for top colleges. Students from government schools and underprivileged families majorly among beneficiaries of the scheme. CM Arvind Kejriwal has envisioned that one’s financial condition should never be a roadblock in their success. Wholeheartedly congratulate all students and their families who’ve succeeded through the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana,” said Gautam.

The scheme was launched in 2018 to provide free coaching for entrance exams for professional courses such as engineering, medical and CLAT or competitive exams for jobs like Civil Service, Banking, or Railways for underprivileged children. There are currently 46 empanelled institutions through which the students are receiving coaching.

More from Delhi

“There was a lot of inconvenience for one-and-a-half years because of the Covid-19 pandemic as it caused a lot of obstacles in implementing that scheme. However, we succeeded in fully operationalising the scheme around September or October 2020 once again after recovering from the pandemic. I feel proud to share that around 13,000 students have enrolled in civil services, engineering, medical, police, banking, railways and several competitive exams coaching out of the targeted scope of 15,000 students. Among those 13,000 students, 4,000 took admission into medical and engineering… Out of them, 1,300 students have been selected for various medical and engineering entrance exams. This means that our selection rate is over 25%. These students belonging to poor families have taken admission into prestigious colleges like IITs, DTU, NIIT, NSIT, IP university and other reputed central and State government colleges,” said Gautam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 08:52:28 am
Next Story

Vigilance arrests legal metrology official taking bribe

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement