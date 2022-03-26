Delhi government presents Rs 75,800-crore ‘Rozgar Budget’, promises 20 lakh jobs

Delhi Finance minister Manish Sisodia Friday presented a Rs 75,800-crore “Rozgaar Budget” for 2022-23 with a major focus on job creation and markets to boost the economic growth and recover from the damages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

The upcoming financial year’s Budget has seen an increase of about 13.3 percent as compared to the revised estimates of the previous year’s Budget which stood at Rs 67,000 crore. The total Budget presented for 2021-23 was Rs 69,000 crore.

Although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s major focus this year is to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, the lion share of the Budget, Rs 16278 crore (22%) was allocated to education, Rs 9,669 crore (13%) to health and Rs 9,539 crore to the transport, roads and bridges sector. About 10 per cent of the total budget has been reserved for water supply and sanitation, eight per cent for urban development and 12 per cent for others.

The government will also launch an “agenda” to create jobs and boost the economic recovery of damages that were caused in the past few years due to Covid, GST and demonetisation.

Presenting his eighth annual Budget, Sisodia said, “We have dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic but we are all aware of the severe damages it has caused to the social and economic progress of the entire country. Delhi is no exception to this. In the last two years, for immediate relief, some ex-gratia help has been given to the aggrieved and needy families/people by arranging financial assistance, ration, food etc but immediate help is just an instant help, people need jobs.”

He said, “In my eighth Budget in this House, I am presenting an agenda to create new jobs for the people of Delhi and to boost the economy of Delhi. The schemes and proposals presented in this Budget will not only provide new entrepreneurship opportunities to the youth of Delhi but will also benefit the already established enterprises and businesses.”

The Revised Budget Estimate for the financial year 2021-22 is Rs 67,000 crore against the approved Budget Estimate of Rs 69,000 crore. The proposed Revised Estimates of Rs 67,000 crore is 27.7% higher than the actual expenditure of Rs 52,468 crore in 2020-22.

Sisodia presented his first Budget of Rs 41,129 crore in June 2015. In the Budget Estimates 2022-23, as compared to the year 2021-22, the capital Budget has been increased by 29 per cent while revenue expenditure has increased by only four per cent.

The proposed Budget Estimate for the year 2022-23 is ₹ 75,800 crore, 9.86 percent higher than the Budget Estimate of ₹ 69,000 crore for the year 2021-22 and 13.13 percent higher than the Revised Estimates.

Under the “Rozgaar Budget”, the Delhi government will focus on priority sectors such as the retail sector, food and beverages, logistic and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy. A Budget of Rs 800 crore has been allotted to create employment.

The government also plans to launch an ‘Employment Audit’ in all its departments and agencies to review the work done and jobs provided each financial year.

“Currently, the total population stands at 1.68 crore and around 56 lakh people have some employment. Our aim is to take this to 76 lakh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are aiming to increase the percentage of the working population of Delhi from the current 33% to 45% in the next five years,” said Sisodia.

To increase job opportunities, the AAP government has proposed to redevelop popular markets of Delhi into attractive destinations. Initially, about five markets will get a facelift for which the government has proposed Rs 100 crore in the Budget. “At least 1.5 lakh new job opportunities will be created in the next five years from within just five markets,” said Sisodia.

Sisodia also announced that a ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ will be organised to invite people of the country and the world to shop in Delhi and to experience it as a festival. It will help provide four lakh jobs and benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism and other businesses in a big way and have an overall favourable impact on the lives of 12 lakh people employed in these sectors.

Two festivals — the Delhi retail and wholesale festivals — will be conducted for six to eight weeks in Delhi. The government is also working on the Delhi Baazar portal where shop owners and traders can sell their products online.

The Delhi government further plans to develop markets in Gandhinagar as a ‘Grand Garment Hub’ in the field of readymade garments. This programme is expected to create more than 40,000 new employment opportunities in the next five years.

The government will further develop a new electronic City and ‘Truck Food Policy’ to promote nightlife, street food and create employment.