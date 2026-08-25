Delhi’s water network may get major push with help of Rs 2,500-cr bank loan

Around 836 km of water distribution network would be developed that would include nearly 570 km of new or replacement pipelines, Gupta said. (Image generated using AI)

To tackle water shortage and leakage, the Delhi government is planning major improvements in the Capital’s water supply with the help of a Rs 2,500-crore loan extended by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), through the Union Finance Ministry, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, the government is planning to set up 131 District Metered Areas (DMAs) — sections of water pipe network blocked off from other parts with closed valves — to track water entering the system, reaching consumers and being lost along the way.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, “ADB will fund 70 per cent of the projects, while the remaining 30 per cent will be funded by the Delhi government. DJB has approved Package-1, worth Rs 805 crore, and Package-2, worth Rs 935 crore, to improve water supply in the command area of the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant.” Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh was also present.