Delhi government passes resolution against Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as commissioner

The ripples arising out of the surprise appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Commissioner of Delhi Police reached the Delhi Assembly Thursday, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flaying the Centre’s move over “reasonable apprehensions” that he will be used to “create a reign of terror” against the party.

Opposing the decision of the Centre, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha tabled a resolution, which was adopted after a brief discussion, during which six AAP MLAs, including Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain, launched a scathing attack on Asthana. Meanwhile, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who is the leader of opposition, hailed the Centre over the appointment.

The resolution directs the Delhi government to convey to the MHA to withdraw the July 27 order appointing Asthana and launch a fresh process to pick another officer to replace him.

The AAP MLAs alleged that the appointment amounted to violation of a 2019 Supreme Court judgment in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case that only officers who have at least six months of service left before retirement should be considered for the post of Director General of Police (DGP). While in Delhi Police, the head of the force is the Commissioner, in most states, the head is the DGP.

“It is beyond any reasonable understanding as to why a controversial officer who was removed by this Central Government from the post of Special Director CBI in October 2018 and was not considered fit for the post of CBI director only very recently, is being imposed on Delhi Police. Given the past track record of this officer, there is reasonable apprehension that the Central Government will use him for foisting false cases on political rivals to create a reign of terror in the national capital. Such a controversial individual should not be heading the police force in the country’s national capital,” the resolution said.

Participating in the discussion, AAP MLA Bhupinder Singh Joon said, “If the Centre does not consider the post of DGP as equivalent to Commissioner of Delhi Police, then it is a demotion for Asthana as he has already served as DG, BSF and if the post of CP is equal to that of a DGP, then it is a clear violation of the SC order.”

The SC bench had said at the time that the “recommendation for appointment to the post of DGP by the Union Public Service Commission and preparation of panel should be purely on the basis of merit from officers who have a minimum residual tenure of six months i.e. officers who have at least six months of service prior to retirement.”

Asthana, who was set to retire on July 31, has been given a year-long extension.