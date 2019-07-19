Delhi: Government releases Rs 500 crore for development works in unauthorised colonies

The Delhi government has released Rs 500 crore for development works in unauthorised colonies, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The move came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi will soon have ownership rights of their houses and claimed that the Centre has agreed to the AAP government’s proposal in this regard.

In a statement, the government said the urban development department has released Rs 500 to the irrigation and flood control department following a direction of the chief minister.

“The chief minister directed the Urban Development department to ensure that there is no financial constraint for the development work of unauthorised colonies and funds must be released on time,” it said.

The government said the work of providing basic developmental facilities — sewers, drains, roads and lanes — is being carried out on a “war footing” in unauthorised colonies, adding that water distribution lines are being laid by the Delhi Jal Board.

It also alleged that BJP-led municipal corporations still do not allow their councillors to spend funds in unauthorised colonies.

Residents of these colonies play a vital role in deciding the electoral fate of any political party.

On Thursday, Kejriwal announced that the Centre’s approval to regularise unauthorised colonies will be received “very soon”.

A proposal for regularisation of unauthorised colonies and ownership rights to its residents was passed by the Delhi Cabinet on November 2, 2015. A letter in this regard was sent to the Centre November 12 that year.