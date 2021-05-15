Delhi government releases Rs 1,000 crore to MCDs to pay employees

Addressing a digital press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “It has come to our notice that Municipal Corporation of Delhi, due to its incompetence and corruption, has not been distributing salaries to its employees during the pandemic." (File Photo)

The Delhi government on Saturday released Rs 1,051 crore to the three municipal corporations “for payment of salaries of its employees”. The civic bodies, however, have claimed this is what is due to them.

As per a government statement, Rs 366.9 crore was given to East MCD, Rs 432.8 crore to North MCD and Rs 251.6 crore to South MCD.

Addressing a digital press conference on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “It has come to our notice that Municipal Corporation of Delhi, due to its incompetence and corruption, has not been distributing salaries to its employees during the pandemic. It reflects very poorly on the MCD if they are unable to even pay salaries to medical staff, doctors, and nurses who are putting their lives on the line to save people in these unprecedented times. To cope and emerge from this pandemic, Delhi government has issued assistance of Rs 1,051 crore for MCD, in such a manner that MCD can effectively disburse salaries to employees who have not been able to receive it until now. We hope that MCD’s leadership will guarantee this assistance is not used for any other activities, not diverted in any way, but used only to pay salaries of MCD employees involved in Covid-19 duty. We have to make sure that our frontline workers in MCD are paid their due salaries on time, by any means.”

Sisodia added, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ensured that despite scarcity of resources Delhi is facing due to Covid, the Delhi government will aid and support all dedicated frontline workers who are on Covid duty so that they are able to receive their salaries in a streamlined manner.”

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash responded saying Sisodia should clarify whether this grant was the first-quarter dues fund of corporations or a special fund for salaries of employees. “If it is the grant amount of the first quarter, then why was it released after a delay of two months instead of in April?,” said Prakash, adding that he had written several letters to the Chief Minister to release the amount for the first quarter.

Last week, the Delhi government had launched an inquiry into the “under-treatment” of patients at North MCD-run Hindu Rao hospital, where 23 Covid patients had left the facility since April 18 without informing hospital authorities. Prakash had hit out at the Delhi government for failing to combat the disease.

Over the past year, North MCD employees have been protesting against non-payment of salaries. In March, doctors of North MCD deferred an indefinite mass casual leave in response to non-payment of salaries to cater to the sudden spike in the number of Covid cases.