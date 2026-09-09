Licences, registration, listing on a public portal: Government plans steps to regulate PGs

Bad condition of the area where the building was collapsed at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Every building offering paying guest (PG) accommodation must obtain, within 90 days, a licence from the municipal zonal authority, clearance from the local police, and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) with regard to structural and fire safety from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the regional administration. The Delhi government has proposed in a draft Bill to regulate such establishments.

Each establishment will have a unique registration number and will be listed on a public portal, says the draft regulation and welfare Bill for private hostels and PGs.

Seven people, including five students, were killed after a five-storey private hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and top officials on Monday to review building safety, student accommodation, and PG regulations.