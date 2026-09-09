Licences, registration, listing on a public portal: Government plans steps to regulate PGs

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Every building offering paying guest (PG) accommodation must obtain, within 90 days, a licence from the municipal zonal authority, clearance from the local police, and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) with regard to structural and fire safety from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the regional administration. The Delhi government has proposed in a draft Bill to regulate such establishments.
Each establishment will have a unique registration number and will be listed on a public portal, says the draft regulation and welfare Bill for private hostels and PGs.
Seven people, including five students, were killed after a five-storey private hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus on Sunday. Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and top officials on Monday to review building safety, student accommodation, and PG regulations.
Thousands of students from around the country come to Delhi every year to study or attend coaching classes. An estimated 2 lakh rooms are rented out as private hostel or PG accommodation in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Munirka, and areas around North and South Campus, but police, the Fire Department, or MCD have no records of these buildings, their owners or tenants.
“With the growing influx of students, privately operated PG accommodations have become a primary housing option… The absence of a formal integrated regulatory framework has led to…arbitrary rent practices, substandard living conditions, inadequate safety provisions, and…lack of an effective grievance redressal mechanism for students,” the draft Bill says.
Work on the Bill is ongoing, and its provisions will be finalised in the next two months, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who is also the chairman of the committee formed to draw up the PG regulation Bill, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.
The draft has proposed a dedicated online portal (“GovPG”) with details of all registered PGs to serve as a one-stop hub for information and complaints.
“Each PG must post its details and monthly updates (occupancy, rent changes, audit dates)… Students can use the portal to file complaints (anonymously). Core features include PG contact details, verification of PG registration and capacity certificates, submission of grievances, and tracking complaint status,” says the draft.
“If a grievance is lodged, the portal will notify the relevant Zone Authority and institutional accommodations committee,” it says.
Each college, university, and registered coaching institute will be required to set up an “Institutional Accommodation Committee” comprising two faculty members, two elected student-union representatives with at least one female member, a representative of the NSS or NCC, a ward-level municipal official, and a police liaison officer.
“Every registered PG accommodation must install functional CCTV cameras at all entrances and common areas, with footage retained for a minimum of 30 days. …Accommodations housing 15+ students are additionally required to employ a licensed security guard during night hours…,” the draft says.
“Every PG must also designate a Warden who resides or maintains an office within 500 metres…, remains reachable at all times on a dedicated contact number, and is physically available within 15 minutes of any emergency call,” officials said.
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