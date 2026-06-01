Delhi government launches ambitious rainwater harvesting campaign

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will construct 500 new harvesting structures and restore 1,000 non-functional systems in government buildings during the first phase. (Representative/ Generated with Gemini)

In what has been pitched as one of the most important efforts to recharge groundwater in the Capital ahead of monsoon, the Delhi government has launched an intensive rainwater harvesting campaign across the city.

The initiative will cover buildings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Directorate of Education and other government departments, said officials.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will construct 500 new harvesting structures and restore 1,000 non-functional systems in government buildings during the first phase of the programme, officials added.

“Water conservation cannot remain a seasonal discussion. Every drop of rain that falls on Delhi is a valuable resource, and our responsibility is to ensure that it is conserved and returned to the ground instead of being wasted,” Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday. The campaign is expected to help conserve millions of litres of water while promoting a culture of responsible water management across the Capital, he added.