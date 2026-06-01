Delhi government launches ambitious rainwater harvesting campaign

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In what has been pitched as one of the most important efforts to recharge groundwater in the Capital ahead of monsoon, the Delhi government has launched an intensive rainwater harvesting campaign across the city.
The initiative will cover buildings of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Directorate of Education and other government departments, said officials.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will construct 500 new harvesting structures and restore 1,000 non-functional systems in government buildings during the first phase of the programme, officials added.
“Water conservation cannot remain a seasonal discussion. Every drop of rain that falls on Delhi is a valuable resource, and our responsibility is to ensure that it is conserved and returned to the ground instead of being wasted,” Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday. The campaign is expected to help conserve millions of litres of water while promoting a culture of responsible water management across the Capital, he added.
Singh underlined that the campaign is not just about building new structures. “It is equally about reviving the infrastructure that already exists and ensuring that government institutions lead by example,” he said, adding that long-term water security for Delhi will require a combination of efficient water management, conservation measures and active public participation.
Addressing gaps
Explaining the inadequacies in the current system, an official said, “Rainwater harvesting has been mandatory in Delhi for plots measuring 100 square metres and above since 2001. Even as thousands of systems have been installed over the years, many have become non-functional due to inadequate maintenance, limiting their contribution to groundwater recharge.”
Around 7,596 of Delhi’s 9,148 government buildings are currently equipped with rainwater harvesting systems. DJB, officials underlined, has launched a focused effort to ensure these installations are fully functional and capable of capturing and recharging rainwater during the upcoming monsoon.
Tenders are being invited immediately, work orders will be issued in the first week of June, and all Phase-I works are targeted for completion by 30 June 2026.
The project is expected to make a significant contribution to groundwater recharge across the city. Based on the estimated rooftop area covered under the initiative and Delhi’s average annual rainfall, the recharge potential is estimated at approximately 733 million litres of water annually, which will be returned to the ground every year.
Officials said that DJB is also developing a dedicated online portal to track installations, monitor compliance and provide information related to rainwater harvesting across Delhi. In addition, the board has empanelled 59 service providers for the implementation, promotion and maintenance of such systems across the city.
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