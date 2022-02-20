Delhi government plans three more School of Specialised Excellence

The school campuses will have world-class facilities with green buildings, smart classrooms, staff rooms, an audio-visual room, a playground, and terrace gardens.

Delhi is going to get three new School of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) with state-of-the-art facilities at INA, Hari Nagar and Lajpat Nagar. The government is also constructing a library at Zeenat Mahal. The four buildings will spread over 6.8 hectares and the approximate budget is Rs 120 crore.

According to officials, the government has started pre-construction work. The Public Works Department (PWD), which is carrying out the project, has invited bids for appointing consultants for architectural work and preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing the schools and library.

The school campuses will have world-class facilities with green buildings, smart classrooms, staff rooms, an audio-visual room, a playground, and terrace gardens.

The total available plot area for the buildings is 68,688.71 square metres (sqm). The size of the land available at Lajpat Nagar is 13,794 sqm and Hari Nagar is 29,031.71 sqm. The SoSE being planned for INA will be a global school and will be constructed on a plot area of 20,863 sqm. The library will be developed on a plot measuring 5,000 sqm at Zeenat Mahal.

According to a senior PWD official, the buildings will have stilt parking, a ground floors, and three upper floors. A special focus will be on pedestrian networks within the campus. The campuses will also have good connectivity with the public transit system through a defined vehicular network and parking facilities, he added.

“Further, there will be provisions for security services, proper landscaping, horticulture facilities and a playground for children. It will also have other amenities like proper drainage, service area, parking, sewerage, water supply, underground tank, septic tank, sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting and pump house,” he said.

Officials said that once the consultants are appointed, they will carry out preliminary work such as soil investigation, geo-technical and topographical survey, and prepare a DPR for civil construction.

The SOSEs was started under the Kejriwal-led Delhi government in 2021. Currently, there are 31 such schools across the city. The main objective of these schools is to provide specialised education to students in five areas which include Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, High-End 21st-century Skills, and Armed Forces Preparatory School.