Exclusive | Carpooling, foreign travel curbs: Delhi govt eyes fuel savings amid West Asia crisis

Proposals such as minimising vehicle use by officers, promoting carpooling during inspections and accelerating electrification of departmental fleets are being examined. (Representational image/File)

The Delhi government is likely to issue a set of measures Wednesday aimed at reducing fuel consumption across departments, officials said, amid a broader push towards fuel conservation and electrification.

“Several fuel-saving measures are under consideration and a formal order is expected to be confirmed soon. Proposals such as minimising vehicle use by officers, promoting carpooling during inspections and accelerating electrification of departmental fleets are being examined. Departments may also be asked to ensure EV charging infrastructure at government offices,” a senior Delhi government official said.

Officials said the proposed measures are broadly aligned with the Centre’s larger push on reducing fossil fuel dependence, improving energy efficiency and accelerating electric vehicle (EV) adoption.