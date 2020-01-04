Delhi: For street performers, a new fellowship

Sisodia at Saturday’s event. Sisodia at Saturday’s event.

To encourage artists in the field of street performance and theatre and promote art and culture in the city, the Delhi government launched a fellowship programme for street performers Friday.

Launching the programme at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said: “This is not a commercial move. If we bring the street art on the roads, it will become a movement. This movement is an effort to soften the edges in people’s lives… Let’s aim to achieve a vibrant environment in our city, by filling it up with street performances. I will again be the Art and Culture Minister if everything goes well after the elections… Everyone should feel happy about the art and culture programmes happening across the city. We should not take it as a hobby, but as a mission.”

Richa, a first-year LLB student at Delhi University’s Law Centre, was awarded the fellowship for her acting skills. A part of her college’s theatre group, she registered for the programme after finding out about the initiative on social media. She wants to be a lawyer and feels the programme will help her talk about important social issues.

“The fellowship will address social issues which several artists have been talking about. We will be more confident about raising these issues and spreading awareness about them. Being an artist will help me in my pursuit of law,” she said.

Krishna Raj, another fellow and student of DU, said the programme will help him pursue acting. He had acted on ‘Ethical voting’ during the auditions, which had taken place on December 30.

Officials said applications were invited from individuals working in the field of acting, direction, scriptwriting, dance, music and other forms of street performance. These fellows will be divided into 100 groups. Each group will have a maximum of 10 artists. Each artist will get Rs 5,000 a month for a year under the fellowship.

