The Delhi government has constituted a district-level screening committee to examine criminal cases registered against foreign nationals and recommend withdrawal of prosecution in eligible cases to facilitate their deportation from India, officials said on Wednesday.
The move follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 25, 2025, which lays down a mechanism for withdrawing prosecution against foreigners in certain categories of cases.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, issued the notification on November 4, directing the constitution of the committee for implementing the guidelines in the Capital, officials said.
The committee will be chaired by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, while the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the concerned district or unit will be its member-cum-convener. The Chief Public Prosecutor of the district and the public prosecutor handling the case will also be part of the committee, officials said.
The MHA SOP notes that some foreigners have resorted to repeated adjournments, changes of lawyers, bail and discharge applications and other legal proceedings to delay trials, sometimes remaining in the country for years. According to officials, the initiative aims to prevent foreign nationals from allegedly misusing legal procedures to delay criminal trials and prolong their stay in India.
Under the SOP, withdrawal from prosecution may be considered in cases involving compoundable offences, offences carrying imprisonment of up to seven years under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws, and certain offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) carrying imprisonment of up to 10 years. Cases where trials have remained pending for more than five years may also be examined.
However, cases will not be considered in serious offences involving national security and public safety, including espionage, money laundering, large-scale financial fraud exceeding Rs 10 crore, serious offences against women and children, murder and attempt to murder, officials said.
Officials said that the district committee will review eligible cases every quarter, seek inputs from the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and examine the legal and public interest implications before recording its recommendations, officials said.
While cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years can be decided at the district level, subject to applicable legal requirements, other cases will be referred to higher authorities.
The SOP also provides for coordination where a foreign national faces multiple cases in different states or Union Territories.
To carry out the procedure, the concerned public prosecutor will have to first approach the trial court under Section 360 (withdrawal from prosecution) of the BNSS, 2023, and the process will take effect only after the court grants its consent.
Once the court permits withdrawal, authorities will be required to initiate deportation proceedings within 15 days if the foreign national has a valid passport.