The Delhi government has constituted a district-level screening committee to examine criminal cases registered against foreign nationals and recommend withdrawal of prosecution in eligible cases to facilitate their deportation from India, officials said on Wednesday.

The move follows a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 25, 2025, which lays down a mechanism for withdrawing prosecution against foreigners in certain categories of cases.

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, issued the notification on November 4, directing the constitution of the committee for implementing the guidelines in the Capital, officials said.

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The committee will be chaired by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, while the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the concerned district or unit will be its member-cum-convener. The Chief Public Prosecutor of the district and the public prosecutor handling the case will also be part of the committee, officials said.