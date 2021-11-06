Delhi government orders probe into Green Park parking facility incident

Alleging corruption in the construction of the multi-level parking facility in Green Park, a portion of which collapsed Tuesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has ordered a probe into the matter under the Director of Local Bodies.

Inaugurated just a year ago, a portion of the multi-level parking facility had collapsed on Tuesday, damaging some cars. The parking lot near Green Park Metro station is the capital’s first fully automated tower car parking facility constructed using over Rs 18 crore. It was inaugurated by L-G Anil Baijal in two phases, in January and November 2020.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Saryan has already ordered a probe into the incident. Now the Delhi government has ordered a separate probe.

“Within one year, the parking lot collapsed. The BJP-run municipal corporations keep claiming they have no funds, but when they have money, they use it like this. They spend it on corruption… To build this parking facility, the BJP collected big amounts of money from nearby shopkeepers in the name of parking convergence charges. People paid parking fees… The Director of Local Bodies has been ordered that within 15 days an examination be done by the PWD’s Chief Engineer on what defect was there in the construction, who are the people responsible for this, what actions can be taken against them… This kind of dishonesty in the expenditure of people’s money and such toying with their lives cannot be tolerated,” he said.