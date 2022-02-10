Delhi govt notifies draft policy for aggregators to switch to EVs

The notification has been placed in the public domain for suggestions over the next 60 days.

The Delhi government has notified a draft policy that makes it mandatory for ride aggregators and delivery firms to induct electric vehicles (EVs) while procuring a new fleet with an aim to reduce air pollution in the national capital by 30 per cent in the next two years.

Under the new notification, aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure that 50 per cent of all their new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of new four-wheelers are electric by March 2023. They will also have to ensure that 10 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 5 per cent of all new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months.

Reena Gupta, Advisor to the Environment Minister, said, “This policy marks an important milestone in Delhi Government’s goals of reducing air pollution by 30 per cent by 2024. To ensure the policy has the intended impact of reducing vehicular pollution in the NCR (National Capital Region) area, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) should also direct other states to adopt similar aggregator regulations in the larger NCR region to allow for a transcending policy to combat vehicular pollution in the NCR area.”

The policy is available at: http://it.delhigovt.nic.in/pis/noc/egazettes.asp