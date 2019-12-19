Delhi government nod to raise circle rates of agricultural land

The new rates, which will be in the range of Rs 2.25-5 crore, will come into effect after L-G Anil Baijal’s approval, Kejriwal said. (File) The new rates, which will be in the range of Rs 2.25-5 crore, will come into effect after L-G Anil Baijal’s approval, Kejriwal said. (File)

The Delhi government Wednesday approved the new circle rates of agricultural land in the national capital, raising them to a range of Rs 2.25-5 crore per acre from Rs 53 lakh per acre. The proposal awaits the Lt Governor’s approval.

The decision comes just two months ahead of the assembly polls. The last time the AAP government revised the rates, in August 2015, then L-G Najeeb Jung struck it down citing several shortcomings, including the absence of his consent.

With rapid urbanisation, the contribution of agricultural sector to Delhi’s gross state value added (GSVA) at current prices reduced from 0.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 0.49 per cent in 2018-19, according to official data.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal announced his Cabinet has cleared a fresh proposal to raise the rates. The new rates, which will be in the range of Rs 2.25-5 crore, will come into effect after L-G Anil Baijal’s approval, Kejriwal said.

Referring to Jung’s nixing of the previous notification, Kejriwal said that following the July 2018 Constitution bench judgment of the Supreme Court, a committee was formed to fix fresh rates of agricultural land in green belts as well as urban and rural villages.

