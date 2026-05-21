7 lakh ration card holders removed: Delhi opens applications for new beneficiaries; raises income cap to Rs 2.5 lakh

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In a major relief for low-income families in the Capital who have been waiting for years to avail food security and access subsidised essentials such as wheat flour, rice and sugar, the Delhi government has started the registration process for new ration card beneficiaries to fill the spots created after the verification of existing card holders, officials said on Thursday.
Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday also announced that her government has increased the annual income criterion for applying for ration cards to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.
“Earlier, only a self-declaration of annual family income was required, but we observed that people manipulated documents to avail the benefits, while genuine beneficiaries were left behind. To address this, the government has completely digitised the process — from registration and issuance of ration cards to the distribution of food grains at fair price shops,” Gupta said.
During the verification of existing ration card holders, Gupta said that the government identified around 1.44 lakh people who did not fall under the income criteria. There were also 35,800 beneficiaries who were not taking ration, however, ration cards issued in their names continued to remain active.
Similarly, there were 29,580 cases where beneficiaries had died but their names remained on the list, while 23,394 duplicate ration cards were also identified, the CM said. After removing these names, around 7.71 lakh spots have been created, allowing fresh applications for ration cards.
“To fill these spots, the Delhi government started registration for new ration cards through the e-district portal from May 15. This exercise is being carried out in a completely transparent and digital manner. We have digitised the entire process. From weighing machines to biometrics, everything has been digitised. Electronic weighing machines are also being installed at all ration shops,” the CM said.
“We have also implemented the Delhi Food Security Rules and Central government norms. In the last 13 years, around 3.72 lakh applications have remained pending on the government portal as the previous government did not implement the food security rules despite poor people suffering,” Gupta said.
CM added that the huge backlog accumulated over the years due to the absence of clear rules would be resolved soon. Appealing to residents to apply afresh through the digital process, Gupta said the government has now streamlined the system for ration card issuance.
According to officials, under the new rules, families will not be eligible for ration card if they own property in Category A to E colonies in Delhi, pay income tax, own a four-wheeler (excluding one commercial vehicle used for livelihood), have a family member in government service, or possess an electricity connection exceeding 2 kilowatts.
The CM said the existing “first-come, first-serve” system will now be discontinued. Applications will instead be examined, approved and prioritised through district-level committees to ensure that the most deserving families receive benefits first, officials said.
Further, officials said the district-level committee has been designated as the central unit for determining priority. The panel will be chaired by the District Magistrate (DM) or Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and will include the local MLA along with concerned officials.
The committee will scrutinise applications and arrange them in order of priority so that the most deserving families receive benefits first. Additionally, a 20 per cent waiting list will also be prepared to ensure the spots are filled in a timely manner, officials said.
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