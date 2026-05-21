7 lakh ration card holders removed: Delhi opens applications for new beneficiaries; raises income cap to Rs 2.5 lakh

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday also announced that her government has increased the annual income criterion for applying for ration cards to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh. (File Photo)

In a major relief for low-income families in the Capital who have been waiting for years to avail food security and access subsidised essentials such as wheat flour, rice and sugar, the Delhi government has started the registration process for new ration card beneficiaries to fill the spots created after the verification of existing card holders, officials said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday also announced that her government has increased the annual income criterion for applying for ration cards to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

“Earlier, only a self-declaration of annual family income was required, but we observed that people manipulated documents to avail the benefits, while genuine beneficiaries were left behind. To address this, the government has completely digitised the process — from registration and issuance of ration cards to the distribution of food grains at fair price shops,” Gupta said.