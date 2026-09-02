No curtains, no unauthorised stops: Delhi government’s new order over bus safety

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Days after a 17-year-old girl was raped on a moving bus enroute Delhi from Greater Noida, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered bus operators to implement safety measures, including GPS trackers, panic buttons.
According to the Delhi Transport department’s order, no buses should have curtains or tainted glass.
The order also prohibited stopping at unsafe or unauthorised locations, particularly in the middle of the road or at intersections.
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