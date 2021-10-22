Delhi govt signs MoU with IIT-Kanpur for study on source apportionment of pollutants

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur for a source apportionment and forecasting study on air pollutants in Delhi.

The Delhi Cabinet had earlier approved the project called ‘Real-time source apportionment and forecasting for advance air pollution management in Delhi.’ The MoU was signed between IIT Kanpur and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The study costs Rs 12 crore, according to a senior DPCC official.

According to a communication from the government, air quality will be analysed and interpreted on a weekly, monthly and seasonal basis, along with secondary organic and inorganic aerosols, molecular markers and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. The source apportionment project is expected to help identify sources of pollution in the city and can help assess the impact of different sources like vehicular emissions, industries, dust, and biomass burning. It is expected to help the government take decisions on controlling the sources of pollution, based on short, medium and long-term recommendations made, the communication said.

Ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, elemental and organic carbon and other organic compounds will be monitored. A mobile van will be stationed at different locations to identify sources of pollution in areas across the city, the communication added.